New Delhi: A PIL was on Wednesday moved in Delhi High Court seeking a separate inquiry by an independent agency like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the incident of alleged police brutality on auto-driver Sarabjeet Singh and his minor son on June 17 in Mukherjee Nagar.

In another development, another PIL was moved in the court by a businessman into the incident.

On Tuesday, protests continued in Mukherjee Nagar over the alleged assault on a tempo driver and his son by policemen. Cross FIRs were also lodged even as three police officers stand suspended over the violence. DCP (PRO) Madhur Verma had told a daily, “Both cases have been transferred to the Crime Branch.”

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation met Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy who took their grievance to Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik and sought action. However, sources said initial finding in the probe conducted by the JCP (northern range) had found “negligence and unprofessional behaviour” on the part of some personnel.

How did the brawl start?

On Sunday evening, a brawl between Sarabjeet Singh, the tempo driver, and policemen at northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar went viral on social media. In one of the purported videos, the tempo driver was seen chasing the policemen with a sword. In another video, they were seen thrashing the driver while overpowering him.

The police said the altercation between took place after the tempo driver’s vehicle collided with a police van. Eight police personnel were injured in the scuffle, the police claimed.

In a video from late Sunday night, an ACP-rank officer could be seen being chased by protesters. He had gone there to pacify the protesters.

Swinging into action, the Delhi Police suspended three policemen for “unprofessional behaviour” and initiated a probe. The case was also transferred to the Crime Branch which will be probed ‘independently’, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) and Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma said. Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern Range) Manish Kumar Agarwal is separately conducting a detailed inquiry into the matter.