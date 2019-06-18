New Delhi: Protests have continued in Mukherjee Nagar here over the alleged assault on a tempo driver and his son by policemen. Cross FIRs have also been lodged even as three police officers stand suspended over the violence.

DCP (PRO) Madhur Verma told a daily, “Both cases have been transferred to the Crime Branch.”

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation met Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy who took their grievance to Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik and sought action. However, sources said initial finding in the probe conducted by the JCP (northern range) had found “negligence and unprofessional behaviour” on the part of some personnel.

The video shows a police officer and the tempo driver, Sarabjeet Singh, talking as the latter brandishes a sword. The officer then walks into the police station. Singh is seen chasing a group of officers approaching him armed with lathis. He then attacks an ASI in plainclothes at which the officers hit back at him with lathis.

In the meantime, his tempo, being driven by his son, hits the officers. ASI Yograj Sharma, the officer who was attacked with the sword, said to a leading daily, “We came to know an ASI was out patrolling and a Gramin Sewa vehicle hit his van. He asked the tempo driver (Singh) to bring his vehicle to the station, but the latter started arguing and wielded his sword. I was at the station when he came and asked me to send some officers. So I, along with three others, came out and grabbed Singh from behind. His son slapped me and Singh hit me on the head with the sword.”

Delhi Police chief Patnaik said, “We have a zero-tolerance policy towards unprofessional conduct or unnecessary excess, even while performing official duties or handling a crowd.”

In Mukherjee Nagar, protests have continued since then. Around 500 people protested outside Mukherjee Nagar police station and demanded strict action against the officers. Another video had surfaced on Monday which showed ACP (Shalimar Bagh) K G Tyagi being beaten up by protesters when he went to inform them about the suspension of three personnel.