Mukhtar Ansari Granted Bail By Allahabad HC In Gangster Case

Mukhtar Ansari (Photo_PTI)

New Delhi: Gangster Mukhtar Ansari, who has been in the jail for the last 12 years and 4 months, has been granted bail by the Allahabad High Court; his bail plea has been accepted by the high court on Monday, September 25, 2023. The court has also put a stay on the fine of Rs. 5 Lakhs that Mukhtar Ansari was supposed to pay according to the Gazipur MP MLA Court. Bail has been granted to Ansari but the court has not stayed his punishment, that is to continue. Before this, the case was heard on September 20, 2023 and the court had reserved its decision after all the arguments were completed.

