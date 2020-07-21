New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Tuesday cleared a proposal to allow doorstep delivery of ration in the national capital. ‘Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana’, will be launched in six to seven months and will be linked to Centre’s ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme. Also Read - India Women Cricket Team Pulls Out of England Tour Due to Coronavirus Pandemic: Report

Calling it a revolutionary step, CM Kejriwal, in a digital briefing said,"Today the Cabinet passed the "Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Scheme'. On its implementation, ration will be delivered to the house of beneficiaries. They will not have to come to the ration shops."

The scheme was given a nod in a cabinet meeting, said Kejriwal, adding that the wheat, sugar and rice will be packed and will be directly sent to the houses.

“Wheat will be picked from FCI warehouse and flour will be crushed. Packing of rice and sugar will also be done and delivered at the doorstep. People will be given the option that those who want to go to the shop and get ration can go to the shop and if they want home delivery then they can use that option,” he added.

The Chief Minister stated that the move comes as a great pleasure for him personally as before joining politics, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and he himself used to run an organisation called Parivartan.

“We used to work with poor people inside the slums of Delhi, we used to work for the rights of the poor. We used the Right to Information Act to provide ration to the people. In those days ration used to be stolen and the full ration was also not available,” he added.

(With agency inputs)