New Delhi: A day after a video, wherein a senior police official was seen making communal statements against Muslim men, who were protesting against amended Citizenship Act, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that ‘action must be taken’ against the top cop. “If it is true that he made that statement in the video, then it is condemnable. Immediate action must be taken against him,” Naqvi told ANI on Sunday.

The minister further asked police to take care of those who are innocent and ensure that they should not suffer. “Violence at any level, be it by police or by mob, is unacceptable. It can’t be a part of a democratic country,” the BJP leader asserted.

Earlier on Friday, a controversy was erupted after SP city Akhilesh Singh was caught on camera, advising local residents to tell protesters to ‘go to Pakistan’. As per the reports, the incident took place on December 20, when protests had broken out in the sensitive town after Friday prayers over the amended citizenship law.

“Kahan jaoge? Is gali ko theek kar doonga (Where will you go? I will sort out this lane),” SP city Akhilesh Singh can be heard saying in the mobile phone video, which has reportedly been shot in Lisari Gate. Besides Singh, the video also featured some other policemen, in riot gear.

“Ye jo kaali aur peeli patti baande huye hain, inse keh do Pakistan chale jao…khaoge yahan ka, gaoge kahin aur ka… Yeh gali mujhe yaad ho gayi hai. Aur jab mujhe yaad ho jaata hai toh mein naani tak pahunch jaata hun (The ones tying black and yellow bands, tell them to go to Pakistan. You eat here but sing praises of another place… This lane is now familiar to me. And once I remember, I can even reach your grandmother)”, SP Singh told a few Muslim men wearing skull caps.

However, Meerut additional directorate general of police (ADGP) Prashant Kumar defended his colleague saying the SP’s “choice of words” would have been better had the situation been normal.

“Stones were being pelted, anti-India and pro-neighbouring country slogans were being raised there. The situation was very tense. PFI pamphlets were being distributed. This was despite all appeals, including those by religious leaders,” Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.