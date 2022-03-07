Mukul Arya, India’s representative at Ramallah, passed away on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. “Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India’s Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya,” Jaishankar tweeted.Also Read - Chitra Ramakrishna, Ex-NSE Chief, Arrested by CBI in 'Himalayan Yogi' Scandal

The top leadership of Palestine also expressed shock at the death of India's Representative to the State of Palestine Mukul Arya at his workplace. On this sad occasion, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Dr Riyad Al-Maliki extends his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and through him to the friendly Indian government, the family of ambassador Arya and his relatives.

Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India's Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya. He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones.

Om Shanti. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 6, 2022

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, in a statement, also expresses its deep sadness, loss, and pain at the death of Ambassador Arya. The ministry said it is conducting its official contacts with the Indian Foreign Ministry to complete the arrangements for transporting the body of the deceased ambassador to India for his burial.

"As soon as this painful news arrived, immediate instructions were issued from President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Dr Muhammad Shtayyeh to all the security, police and public authorities," it said.

“He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti,” he said. It was not immediately known how he died.

Arya, a career diplomat, has served at the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi, in addition to serving at the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO in Paris and at the Embassies of India in Kabul and Moscow. He was raised and educated in Delhi, studied Economics at Delhi University and JNU, before joining the Indian Foreign Service in 2008, according to the website of the Representative Office of India in Ramallah, Palestine.