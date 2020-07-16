New Delhi: In a rather telltale development, the Sachin Pilot and his squad of rebel Congress MLAs on Thursday challenged the Rajasthan High Court against the disqualification notice issued by Speaker CP Joshi. Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who was appointed after the BJP came to power in 2014, along with Harish Salve will be representing them in court. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty Requests Amit Shah With Folded Hands to Initiate CBI Inquiry

At the same time, Congress spokesperson and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi will represent Rajasthan Assembly Speaker at the High Court. Singhvi had earlier expressed his concerns over Pilot’s exit, calling him “one of the most talented, competent and impressive Congressmen”, and said that he should air grievances to the party. Also Read - International Flights: Air India, Air India Express Have Operated 1103 Flights to Bring Back 208000 Indians From Abroad Under Vande Bharat Mission

The Sachin Pilot squad approached Rajasthan High Court and sought quashing and setting aside of the show cause notice issued on 14th July by Speaker, Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. The petition said the Speaker might have been forced by Gehlot to issue the notice. Also Read - Sania Mirza, Naomi Osaka to be Part of Five-day Virtual Summer Festival

However, they have now sought time to amend the petition and present it to the court after that.

Notably, Pilot and the rebel MLAs were sent notices on Tuesday, based on a complaint by the Rajasthan Congress, for defying the party whip and for not attending the legislature party meetings.

Congress leaders have accused the BJP of attempting horse-trading in Rajasthan At the same time, reports said the Congress is open to accept Pilot back in its fold.

As speculations mount over his next steps, Pilot has asserted that he will remain a “congressman”, and is not joining the BJP.

All eyes are glued at the High Court’s decision that may set Pilot’s future course of action.