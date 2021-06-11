Kolkata: After parting way with Trinamool Congress in 2017, Mukul Roy on Friday returned to Mamata Banerjee’s camp. Mukul Roy, who had joined the BJP with much fanfare, was felicitated by TMC MP and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee at the Trinamool Congress headquarters. Also Read - No Homecoming For Those Who Betrayed Party Before Polls: Mamata on More Turncoats Joining Back TMC

While addressing the media, Mamata Banerjee said that Mukul Roy is our son and he has returned home. Welcoming both the father-son duo, Mamata Banerjee also said that will Mukul Roy's exit, the Bengal BJP will now fall like a pack of cards.

When asked whether she will accept the other party members who had left TMC before the 2021 Assembly Polls, Mamata Banerjee said, "Those who have done gaddari, left during elections. We will not take gaddars in the party."