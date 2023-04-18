Home

News

India

Mukul Roy Missing? Son Claims TMC Leader ‘Untraceable’ Since Monday Evening

Mukul Roy Missing? Son Claims TMC Leader ‘Untraceable’ Since Monday Evening

The former railway minister reportedly disappeared following an argument with his son on Sunday.

Mukul Roy Missing? Son Claims TMC Leader 'Untraceable' Since Monday Evening

Kolkata: The family members of senior TMC leader Mukul Roy have claimed he is “untraceable” since late Monday evening. According to the former railway minister’s son Subhragshu, Mukul Roy left for Delhi on Monday evening on an Indigo flight (GE-898). The flight was supposed to land at 9.55 pm in Delhi, however, the veteran leader could not be traced.

The former railway minister reportedly disappeared following an argument with his son on Sunday. Mukul Roy has been struggling with health issues since his wife’s passing and was admitted to the hospital in February.

You may like to read

Although Subhargshu Roy stated that the family had filed a complaint with airport police authorities, police sources indicated that no official report had been received yet.

Subhragshu told PTI that his father was “untraceable” and “missing” since late Monday evening. “Till now I am unable to contact my father. He is untraceable,” Subhragshu said.

Roy, a former number two in the TMC, had joined BJP in 2017 following differences with the party leadership. He was made BJP national vice-president.

Roy won the 2021 assembly polls on a BJP ticket from the Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly seat in Nadia district and later returned to the TMC after the results were announced. He has been keeping a low profile since his return to the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

He was a key leader behind the BJP’s Bengal strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which saw the saffron party winning 18 of the state’s total 42 seats.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.