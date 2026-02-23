Home

Mukul Roy, a senior Trinamool Congress leader and former Railway Minister, dies in Kolkata at 71

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and former Railway Minister Mukul Roy died in Kolkata at 71. Roy took his last breath at 1.40 am in a private hospital in Kolkata.

