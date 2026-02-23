  • Home
  • News
  • Mukul Roy, a senior Trinamool Congress leader and former Railway Minister, dies in Kolkata at 71

Mukul Roy, a senior Trinamool Congress leader and former Railway Minister, dies in Kolkata at 71

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and former Railway Minister Mukul Roy died in Kolkata at 71. Roy took his last breath at 1.40 am in a private hospital in Kolkata.

Published date india.com Published: February 23, 2026 8:00 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Mukul Roy passes away
Mukul Roy passes away

New Delhi: Senior Trinamool Congress leader and former Railway Minister Mukul Roy died in Kolkata at 71. Roy took his last breath at 1.40 am in a private hospital in Kolkata.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.