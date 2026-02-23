By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Mukul Roy, a senior Trinamool Congress leader and former Railway Minister, dies in Kolkata at 71
Senior Trinamool Congress leader and former Railway Minister Mukul Roy died in Kolkata at 71. Roy took his last breath at 1.40 am in a private hospital in Kolkata.
