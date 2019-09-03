New Delhi: Breaking his silence over the SP leader Azam Khan, who is embroiled in cases of alleged land grabbing, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday said that the former was being targeted by some officers and leaders in the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government. Yadav, who was addressing a press conference after a gap of almost three years announced that he would lead a campaign in support of Azam Khan.

He also said that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue if the victimization against Khan did not stop. “I appeal to all Samajwadi Party leaders and workers to unitedly fight for Azam Khan and support him in this hour of crisis. I have known him for decades and he can do no wrong. Azam Khan comes from a humble background and has struggled to reach where he is,” he said.

Replying to a question, Mulayam Singh Yadav turned emotional and said, “Azam Khan is honest and certainly not ‘zalim’ as he is being called.” He also appealed to the media to highlight the injustice being done to the SP MP.

Earlier in the day, two fresh cases were registered against Khan taking the total number of criminal cases to 78. Speaking to IANS, a local Samajwadi Party leader said that most of Khan’s supporters have gone underground fearing action.

“Azam Khan has been away for quite some time and we have not seen his supporters either. Apparently no one wants to get caught in this crossfire between Azam Khan and the state government,” said the SP leader.

