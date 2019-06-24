New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati yet again blamed the Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for the gathbandhan‘s (SP-BSP Alliance) humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. At a crucial party meeting in Lucknow on Sunday, Mayawati also dragged SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and accused him of “working hand in glove with the Bharatiya Janata Party” to frame her in the Rs. 17 crore Taj corridor case in the early 2000s.

“Besides BJP, Mulayam also played a role in trying to frame me in the Taj corridor case,” the BSP supremo reportedly alleged while speaking about the corruption charges levelled against her in connection with a project for upgradation of tourist facilities near the Taj Mahal in Agra, UP.

Venting out her anger on Akhilesh for neither visiting her nor calling her after poll drubbing”, Mayawati further said, “After we lost the elections, I received no call from Akhilesh. BSP general secretary Satish Mishra asked him to speak to me, but he just wouldn’t listen. But because I am senior to him, I called him up instead and expressed sadness over his family members losing,” Mayawati reportedly told party members at the meeting.

She also accused Akhilesh of discriminating the Muslim community at the meeting. “Akhilesh asked me to nominate minimum Muslim candidates as it might lead to polarisation during election. His bad suggestion proved to be an important factor in our defeat,” a leading portal quoted the BSP chief as saying.

This is not the first time Mayawati has blamed Akhilesh for the poll drubbing. Earlier this month, at a meeting of senior party functionaries, the former Uttar Pradesh CM had said,” The BSP won 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh due to BSP’s traditional vote bank and the votes of Samajwadi Party could not get transferred to its candidates.

She had also hinted at snapping ties with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh, asking her party workers to be prepared to contest the upcoming bye-elections in the state on their own. Reports claimed that her (Mayawati) remarks are significant as the BSP does not usually contest by-polls. A total of 11 assembly bypolls are due in UP after MLAs won the Lok Sabha polls. Besides, Mayawati also urged BSP workers to not depend on alliance partners to win votes.