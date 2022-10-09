Gurugram: The founder of Samajwadi Party (SP) and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav’s condition is said to have worsened on Sunday. Currently, he is undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and is on life-saving drugs.Also Read - Mulayam Singh Yadav's Death: Yogi Adityanath Declares 3-Day Mourning In UP

Medanta Hospital Statement on Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Health

"Mulayam Singh Yadav ji's condition is still critical and he is maintaining vitals on life-saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," said Dr Sanjeev Gupta, Medical Director at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, 82, has been undergoing treatment since August 22 for his regular medical checkups and examinations. He was shifted to the ICU at Medanta Hospital last week suddenly after his health deteriorated.