New Delhi: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted to the ICU ward in Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was admitted at the hospital for several days but has now been shifted to the ICU ward.

His condition is believed to be critical, according to a report by India Today. His treatment is reportedly carried out as per a routine checkup.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and brother Shivpal Yadav have left for Delhi.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party patriarch’s wife Sadhna Gupta died in July this year. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection. Sadhana Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second wife. His first wife, Maalti Devi passed away in 2003. Maalti Devi was the mother of Akhilesh Yadav.