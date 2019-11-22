New Delhi: The Samajwadi Party on Friday celebrated the 81st birthday of its founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at the party headquarters in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh.

Amid loud cheers from SP workers and leaders, Mulayam Singh Yadav cut his birthday cake and received an 81-kg laddoo as a present. He was flanked by his son and party president Akhilesh Yadav and other senior leaders of the Samajwadi Party.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wished Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birthday. “Wishing good health, long and active life while extending best wishes to former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birthday,” Adityanath was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

On November 22, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel took to her official Twitter handle to wish the SP chief.