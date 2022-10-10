Delhi: The founder of Samajwadi Party (SP) and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav’s died on October 10 at Medanta Hospital In Gurugram. The health condition of the 82-year-old veteran politician had been deteriorating since the past few days and had reportedly, worsened on Sunday. Currently. He was undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and was on life-saving drugs. Mulayam Singh Yadav, 82, has been undergoing treatment since August 22 for his regular medical checkups and examinations. He was shifted to the ICU at Medanta Hospital last week suddenly after his health deteriorated.Also Read - A Timeline Of Mulayam Singh Yadav's Life And His Journey Into Politics

SAMAJWADI PARTY TWEETS ABOUT SAD DEMISE OF MULAYAM SINGH YADAV

Taking to the official Twitter handle of Samajwadi Party, the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav announced – “My respected father and everyone’s leader is no more.”

मेरे आदरणीय पिता जी और सबके नेता जी नहीं रहे – श्री अखिलेश यादव — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022

PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO MULAYAM SINGH

PM Modi, taking tweeter paid tribute to Mulyam Singh Yadav remembering his golden trajectory and his key contributions in India’s growth. Sharing his pictures with the former Defence Minister of India he said, “Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia.

I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/eWbJYoNfzU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

PEOPLE TOOK TO INTERNET TO EXPRESS THEIR CONDOLENCE ON MULAYAM SINGH YADAV’S DEATH

PM Narendra Modi condoles the death of the veteran politician says, “He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency…”

Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest. pic.twitter.com/QKGfFfimr8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

President, Droupadi Murmu, condoles death of SP founder

श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव का निधन देश के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। साधारण परिवेश से आए मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की उपलब्धियां असाधारण थीं। ‘धरती पुत्र’ मुलायम जी जमीन से जुड़े दिग्गज नेता थे। उनका सम्मान सभी दलों के लोग करते थे। उनके परिवार-जन व समर्थकों के प्रति मेरी गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 10, 2022

Defence Minister Rajath Singh says, “Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji was a grassroots leader who played a prominent role in the politics of Uttar Pradesh for many decades. In his long public life, he worked in many positions and contributed to the development of the country, society and the state. His death is very painful.

श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी ज़मीन से जुड़े एक ऐसे नेता थे जिन्होंने कई दशकों तक उत्तर प्रदेश की राजनीति में एक प्रमुख भूमिका निभाई। अपने लम्बे सार्वजनिक जीवन में उन्होंने अनेक पदों पर काम किया और देश, समाज एवं प्रदेश के विकास में अपना योगदान दिया। उनका निधन बेहद पीड़ादायक है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 10, 2022

” someone who always worked to uplift the downtrodden,” remembers Odisha CM Naveen Pattnaik condoling the death of former UP CM.

Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of former UP CM & @samajwadiparty founder #MulayamSinghYadav. The socialist leader will always be remembered for his contribution to uplift the downtrodden. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family & supporters. Om Shanti. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 10, 2022

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remembers ‘Netaji’ as a a strong advocate of social justice.

Taking to twitter she shared her condolences , “Received the sad news of the demise of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. His incomparable contribution to Indian politics as a former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Defense Minister of the Government of India and a strong advocate of social justice will always be remembered.”

श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला। भारतीय राजनीति में उप्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, भारत सरकार के रक्षामंत्री व सामाजिक न्याय के सशक्त पैरोकार के रूप में उनका अतुलनीय योगदान हमेशा याद रखा जाएगा।@yadavakhilesh व अन्य सभी प्रियजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी शोक संवेदनाएं — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 10, 2022

Some say, it is end of an era in political realm

Yadav, was also fondly known as ‘Netaji’ among his followers and party workers. He is survived by his son Akhilesh Yadav, who is currently the SP chief and also a former chief minister of UP.