Mulayam Singh Yadav Death News, Gurugram: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died at the age of 82 on Monday morning in Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. He took his last breath around 8:16 am today morning. Taking to the party's official handle, SP chief and son Akhilesh Yadav wrote in Hindi, "My respected father and everyone's leader is no more – Shri Akhilesh Yadav". The mortal remains of Mulayam Singh Yadav would be taken to the leader's birthplace Saifai in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh. The SP patron was under treatment at the hospital since August 22 and was shifted to the ICU on October 2.