Mulayam Singh Yadav Death News, Gurugram: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died at the age of 82 on Monday morning in Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital. He took his last breath around 8:16 am today morning. Taking to the party’s official handle, SP chief and son Akhilesh Yadav wrote in Hindi, “My respected father and everyone’s leader is no more – Shri Akhilesh Yadav”. The mortal remains of Mulayam Singh Yadav would be taken to the leader’s birthplace Saifai in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh. The SP patron was under treatment at the hospital since August 22 and was shifted to the ICU on October 2.Also Read - Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies At 82; End Of An Era Say Politicians Condoling Netaji's Death

Also Read - A Timeline Of Mulayam Singh Yadav's Life And His Journey Into Politics

Live Updates

  • 4:53 PM IST

    Updates to this live blog have ended.

  • 4:53 PM IST

    A Timeline Of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Life And His Journey Into Politics | Mulayam Singh Yadav was born to Murti Devi and Sughar Singh Yadav on 22 November 1939 in Saifai village, Etawah district, Uttar Pradesh. He married twice. His first wife was Malti Devi who died in 2003 after a prolonged medical illness. Former Uttar Pradesh CM, Akhilesh Yadav is the only child of Mulayam Singh Yadav from his first wife Malati Devi. Read more here

  • 3:42 PM IST

    Mulayam Singh Yadav always used to work for people: JP Nadda | Veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav is no more between us. He always used to work for the people and was very popular among the public. I express my deepest condolences to his family and supporters: BJP national president JP Nadda

  • 3:37 PM IST

    Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav express grief over Mulayam Singh Yadav’s death | Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences on the death of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and said that the latter’s death is an irreparable loss to the nation. “His death is an irreparable loss to the nation. He was a great socialist leader. He was also the Defense Minister of the country. He was one of the effective voices fighting for the rights of the poor,” Nitish Kumar tweeted.

  • 2:36 PM IST

    Mulayam Singh Yadav Demise LIVE Updates: SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s cremation will take place at 3 pm on Tuesday.

  • 2:33 PM IST

    Mulayam Singh Yadav Demise LIVE Updates: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences on the demise of veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav.

  • 1:52 PM IST

    Mulayam Singh Yadav Demise LIVE Updates: Last rites of the former UP CM will be held in Saifai. Saifai is the birthplace of Mulayam Singh, who was born on November 22, 1939. The veteran Samajwadi Party leader passed away while undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital at 8:16 am.

    Speaking about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s funeral, Safai (Etawah) DM Avnish Rai said, “We’ve received information that the last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav will be performed here. Police and administration teams are present here for the arrangement. We have been told that the last rites will be performed during the afternoon tomorrow.”

  • 1:35 PM IST


    Mulayam Singh Yadav Demise LIVE Updates: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav pays his last respects near the mortal remains of his father and party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

  • 1:31 PM IST

    Mulayam Singh Yadav Demise LIVE Updates: “In the politics of North India, Mulayam Singh Yadav had an important place. He was one of the strongest voices for the ideology of Lohia Samajwadi. He courageously stood with farmers, labourers and gave such leadership in which people had faith,” said Veteran BJP leader MM Joshi.

  • 1:04 PM IST

    Mulayam Singh Yadav Demise LIVE Updates: Mulayam was deeply committed to secular, socialist political traditions, says Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda

    The Janata Dal (Secular) supremo said he was deeply saddened by the passing away of his longtime colleague and friend. “He was deeply committed to the secular and socialist political traditions. Will miss him very much,” Deve Gowda said.

    JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy noted that the veteran socialist leader was Defence Minister in the Deve Gowda-led United Front government.

    “Mulayam ji held several other key responsibilities during his long stint in politics and tirelessly worked for the country,” Kumaraswamy said.