New Delhi: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's condition is "critical" and he is being treated in the ICU by a team of specialists at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The hospital, in a statement, said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has been put on "life-saving drugs".

“Former UP CM and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav is still critical and on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU by a comprehensive team of specialists,” Medanta Hospital said in a statement.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health update

Mulayam Singh Yadav has been under treatment since August 22 for his regular medical checkups and examinations. Still, on Sunday suddenly his health deteriorated after which he was shifted to ICU in Medanta Hospital. The former UP CM is 82 years old. As per reports, his son Akhilesh Yadav, daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav and brother Shivpal Yadav visited the hospital on Sunday.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav also visited the Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday to check on the health of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Mulayam Singh Yadav at Medanta Hospital and enquired about his health.