Mulayam Singh Yadav Health Update: The condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav worsened on Monday doctors have said that the next 24 hours were going to be very critical. At present, Yadav has been put on ventilator support at Medanta hospital in Gurugram. The veteran leader is being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have dialled Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about the veteran SP leader's health. Reports claimed that UP CM Yogi also called the doctors of Medanta hospital and directed them to provide good treatment to the SP veteran.

Family members of the SP patriarch are reaching Gurugram to check on his health, the party's Uttar Pradesh unit spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said. While his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav is there, Akhilesh Yadav also visited the hospital.

Mulayam Singh Yadav has been under treatment at the hospital since August 22. The SP leader was admitted to the hospital in July as well.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on Akhilesh Yadav and enquired about his father’s health.

In a tweet in Hindi, Singh said, “On getting information about the ill health of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, I talked to his son Akhilesh Yadav over the phone and enquired about his well-being. I pray to god that he gets well soon.”

Besides, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished the SP leader a speedy recovery. “Received the news of Mulayam Singhji’s ill health. I wish him a speedy recovery.”