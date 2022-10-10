Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Death: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister today announced 3-day mourning in the state following the death of Veteran Samajwadi Leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. Founder of Samajwadi Party and Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav breathed his last today at Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital.Also Read - Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies At 82; End Of An Era Say Politicians Condoling Netaji's Death

Uttar Pradesh CM in a series of tweets condoled the death of former CM of the state Mulayam Singh Yadav. "He was the voice of the downtrodden and backward class. His death is the end of an era of struggle," Yogi said in a tweet.

श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन पर उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार तीन दिन के राजकीय शोक की घोषणा करती है। उनका अंतिम संस्कार पूरे राजकीय सम्मान के साथ होगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 10, 2022

Yogi also expressed grief to former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and extended full support to him. He further announced 3-day state-wide mourning to pay tribute to the departed leader.

PM Modi Expresses Grief

Condoling the death of the Samajwadi Party patriarch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest.”