Mulayam Singh Yadav's Timeline: Founder of Samajwadi Party and Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav breathed his last today at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. He was 82. The former CM was admitted on August 22 after he complained about the difficulty in breathing.

Mulayam Singh Yadav is dearly addressed as Netaji by his followers and party workers. Here's a look at his life and achievements:

The Veteran Samajwadi leader was born to Murti Devi and Sughar Singh Yadav on 22 November 1939 in Saifai village, Etawah district, Uttar Pradesh. He married twice. His first wife was Malti Devi who died in 2003 after a prolonged medical illness. Former Uttar Pradesh CM, Akhilesh Yadav is the only child of Mulayam Singh Yadav from his first wife Malati Devi. He was elected member of parliament in Lok Sabha on 5 occasions between 1996, 1998, 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019 He was elected Member of the Legislative Assembly, Uttar Pradesh (1985, 1974, and 1967) He founded the Samajwadi Party in 1992. Mulayam Singh Yadav in many ways regarded as a tutelage of Ram Manohar Lohia. Lohia played a key role in grooming the veteran leader. Netaji has served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the terms from 1989 to 1991, 1993 to 1995, and 2003 to 2007. He also served as Minister of Defence in the Government of India during 1996-98. He currently represents the Mainpuri constituency in the Lok Sabha. He is survived by two sons Akhilesh Yadav and Prateek Yadav

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was under treatment at the hospital since August 22 and was shifted to the ICU on October 2. The Samajwadi Party on Monday shared the news of his demise via Twitter.