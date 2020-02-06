New Delhi: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha and accused the Congress of getting back to old thoughts and not moving forward in its thinking, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed the PM for his speech and said Prime Minister speaks only thres things in life and not more than that.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi resorts to 3-4 things, triple talaq, Article 370, Muslims, Imran Khan to hide his failures. There is a saying ‘mullah ki daud masjid tak’ same way Hindustan ke Pradhan Mantri ki daud Pakistan tak,” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Thursday.

Apart from Chowdhury, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari earlier in the day described PM Modi’s speech like one that oscillated between stand-up comedy and rank communalism.

“It is unfortunate that the prime minister made a reference to Pakistan seven times during his address and accused him of hyphenating India with Pakistan during the last five years,” Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said.

Tewari accused Modi of destroying the Indian economy and said the prime minister is covering this up by dividing society through polarisation.

“It is extremely unfortunate and deeply regrettable that the prime minister’s comments oscillated between stand-up comedy, half-truths and rank communalism. It is regrettable that the Prime Minister of India should quote one of his illustrious predecessors Jawaharlal Nehru completely out of context,” he said.