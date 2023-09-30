Home

A Man, Complaint And Cricket Match: Online Cricket Betting Racket Busted In AP, Here’s How

A routine police complaint exposed a multi-crore online cricket betting racket in Andhra Pradesh. Acting on Yerra Sattibabu’s complaint, who lost Rs 8 lakh to online betting, police initiated an investigation that revealed shocking details about how bookies were deceiving people.

Visakhapatnam: In a surprising turn of events, a complaint filed during the weekly ‘Police Spandana’ grievance redressal program led the Visakhapatnam Police to uncover a multi-crore online cricket betting racket in the Steel City. Acting on a complaint filed by Yerra Sattibabu, who lost Rs 8 lakh to online betting, Police Commissioner A Ravi Sankar initiated an investigation that revealed shocking details about how bookies were deceiving people.

11 People Arrested in connection with cricket betting racket

Police have identified 11 individuals involved in the case, arrested them, and frozen 63 bank accounts. It was observed that international transactions totaling Rs 367 crore were conducted through 36 bank accounts over the past two years. Subsequently, the police requested bank authorities to seize Rs 75 lakh from these accounts.

Here’s how the cricket betting racket busted

DCP-1 (Law and Order) K Srinivasa Rao, who led the investigative team, revealed to reporters on Friday that Sattibabu was enticed into online cricket betting by his close relative, Suribabu. After losing Rs 8 lakh, the victim realized he was being deceived and reported the incident to the police 20 days ago.

People involved in the cricket betting racket

The arrested individuals have been identified as follows: Merupu Reddy Suribabu (40), Handa Dinesh Kumar (43), Barri Srinu (29), Gurram Siva (35), Killadi Srinivas Rao (26), Allu Nookarju Avinash (24), Uriti Kondababu (27), Uraiti Venkateswarlu (26), Sundarapu Ganesh (22), Duli Nookaraju (29), and Vuppu Vasudevarao (53). They have all been remanded into custody.

The mastermind behind the cricket betting racket

Investigators have identified Suribabu, a native of Rambilli in Anakapalle district, as the mastermind behind the fraud. Initially, he was involved in online betting through various mobile applications. Later, he obtained authorization for the exch666 app and became a bookie.

Suribabu would collect Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh from 20 to 30 people for each international cricket and IPL match. He operated by taking the website and mobile app offline during matches to prevent users from changing their bets. When questioned about losses, he would claim that the app handler determined them, allowing him to profit at least Rs 5 crore to Rs 6 crore during each match.

The main accused would then transfer the money to Dinesh Kumar, who works at a travel agency in Suryabagh, charging a 2 percent commission for each transaction. The DCP also noted that the accused had been using specialized software to deceive people.

