Shimla: In a shocking incident, an eight-storey building collapsed due to a landslide triggered by recent rains in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday evening, a senior official said. State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said that the incident occurred at Ghoda Chowki near Hali Palace in Shimla at 5.45 pm.

He further added that no casualties have been reported in the incident so far. Meanwhile, a video of the building collapse is also being surfaced on social media. The government has issued an order to carry out the investigation.



As per the sources, the muti-storey building was announced as unsafe by the local authorities. Due to this reason, the building had been vacated. However, other buildings located near the vicinity of the collapsed building had developed cracks after this massive incident.

Suresh Bharadwaj, the Urban Development Minister has visited the spot to look into the situation. He has advised the district administration to give immediate relief to the families affected by the incident.