Mumbai: At least 10 people had suffered injuries in a cylinder blast inside a house at Hanuman Chawl in Jogeshwari West in Mumbai on Tuesday. All those who were injured in the accident has been admitted to a hospital for treatment, stated the police.

The incident took place around 8.30 PM at a home in Hanuman Chawl in the suburb’s Behram Baug locality, leading to a blaze, an official said. He added, “At least ten people have sustained burns. They were shifted to a nearby hospital and five of them were discharged after preliminary treatment.” The Fire Brigade personnel managed to douse the blaze by 9:15 PM.

In a similar accident on March, a fire broke out after a cylinder blast in a building on Karawal road in Monga Nagar. Soon after the blast, eight fire tenders were at the spot to douse the flames.

(With agency inputs)