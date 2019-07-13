Mumbai: A 12-year-old boy drowned in a pit dug for a Coastal Road Project at Coastal Road, Worli Sea Link, ANI reported on Saturday.

He was admitted to a nearby hospital by locals where he was declared brought dead.

In another incident earlier this month, two unidentified persons drowned at a sea near Marine Drive in Mumbai due to high tide. One of the two missing persons got carried away in the high tide today while attempting to rescue the other. Later in the day, one of the 2 men was rescued but was declared brought dead at a hospital.