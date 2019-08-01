Mumbai: Two people were on Thursday arrested for performing stunts on a Chembur-Wadala local train, news agency ANI reported.

A video of the incident apparently went viral on social media. As per reports, a man, with his earphones on, could be seen hanging out from the train’s compartment and later, performing a stunt by sliding on its pole.

A case has also been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In an earlier incident, a video went viral on the social media in which by four boys were performing dangerous and life-threatening stunts on a moving Mumbai local train. In the video, one of the boys was seen performing a stunt standing on the door of the train while another boy recorded the whole act on mobile. Onlookers were watching rather than stopping them from doing this. Police were on the search for the boys.