Thane: After local train (Thane-Vashi) operations on trans-harbour line of Mumbai were stalled, two NMMT buses deployed to help the stranded passengers.
Earlier in the day, a suburban train derailed near Airoli. Following which, many passengers were inconvenienced.
However, no injuries were reported.
Central Railways tweeted, “Two coaches of TV-85 (Thane-Vashi) local derailed at km 35/16-18 between Thane and Airoli. No injury to any passengers reported. Up and Dn trans harbour line traffic suspended. Restoration work of rerailing the coaches on. Inconvenience caused is regretted.”