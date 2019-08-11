Thane: After local train (Thane-Vashi) operations on trans-harbour line of Mumbai were stalled, two NMMT buses deployed to help the stranded passengers.

Earlier in the day, a suburban train derailed near Airoli. Following which, many passengers were inconvenienced.

However, no injuries were reported.

1. Refund permitted for trans harbour passengers.

2. Transharbour passengers permitted to travel via harbour line.

3. Announcement being done continuously for this.

4. Staff from Thane reached spot of derailment immediately

5. All passengers got evacuated, train completely empty — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 11, 2019

Central Railways tweeted, “Two coaches of TV-85 (Thane-Vashi) local derailed at km 35/16-18 between Thane and Airoli. No injury to any passengers reported. Up and Dn trans harbour line traffic suspended. Restoration work of rerailing the coaches on. Inconvenience caused is regretted.”