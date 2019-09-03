New Delhi: At least three people were charred to death and two were injured after a massive fire broke out at an oil and gas processing plant of state-run ONGC at Uran near Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

“A fire broke out in stormwater drainage, today morning in Uran oil & gas processing plant. ONGC fire services and crisis management team immediately pressed into action. Fire is being contained. No impact on Oil processing. Gas diverted to Hazira Plant,” the ONGC tweeted.

Furthermore it said that the fire was doused successfully and the situation was brought under control within 2 hours by fire fighting team.

Fire broke out in storm water drainage in Uran Plant early morning successfully doused within two hours by fire fighting team. #ONGC ’s robust crisis mitigation preparedness helped put off this major fire in a very short time. @PetroleumMin @PTI_News @pallab_ongc @ANI @CMD_ONGC — ONGC (@ONGC_) September 3, 2019

As a precautionary measure, the police have sealed a 1-km area around the plant.