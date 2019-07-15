Mumbai: Three resident doctors of Nair Hospital were allegedly abused and attacked by the relatives of a 49-year-old patient who died on Sunday. ANI reports that even hospital security guards were attacked and the irate mob vandalised hospital property as well.

An FIR has been registered and a case has been taken up by Agripada Police Station. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors has said, “We demand the state government to make necessary changes in Existing Doctor Protection Act and make solid norms on mob lynching. At the college administration level, security audits, pass system and emergency alarm system should be effective promptly and urgently in all colleges.”

This is just another case in the list of attacks on doctors. The trend came to the fore after doctors in West Bengal went on strike in June following a similar attack on their colleague. They were soon joined by doctors across the country.

The stand-off with the state government continued till Mamata Banerjee gave in to their demands.

Earlier this month, resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital went on a strike, alleging that attendants of a patient assaulted a colleague of theirs. Doctors said only emergency services will be operational.

Speaking about their strike, one of the protesting doctors, Dr Abhishek Bhatia, said, “As long as this happens, we won’t do any work. Only emergency services and nothing else will be operational. A doctor was thrashed and injured here last night. The patient wasn’t in good condition, everything was explained, even then 10-15 people came and thrashed the doctor.”

As many as 500 doctors and medical interns were part of the strike. That was the second time that the hospital saw protests this year. In May, the resident doctors had protested for nearly a week alleging that they were not paid their salaries for three months.