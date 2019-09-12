New Delhi: A 32-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly flashing and masturbating in front of a woman who was waiting for a cab in suburban Malad, stated a report.

The accused identified as Mohammed Shakil Abdul Kadar Memon was arrested on September 11. Driving his auto, the accused had waylaid a woman who was going home. When the woman refused to sit inside the auto, he unzipped his pant and started masturbating, said a police official. The incident took place late night on September 1 near the Chincholi Bunder bus stop on New Link Road in Mumbai.

“The woman showed courage and clicked the accused. She also called up her mother even as the accused fled the spot,” said the police. Based on a complaint filed by the woman and her mother, a case has been registered against the auto-driver under section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said an official.

The accused is currently under the custody of Bangur Nagar police. He was nabbed by the crime branch of the Mumbai police in Malvani. An investigation is underway in the case.