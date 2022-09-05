Mumbai: Traffic congestion in Mumbai is gradually heading towards pre-pandemic levels as the city has been ranked the world’s third most congested traffic. The financial capital loses 121 hours annually to traffic with congestion levels standing at 53%, followed by Delhi and Bengaluru, global research carried out by GoShorty showed. Turkey’s capital Istanbul is the world’s most congested city losing 142 hours annually in traffic. Checklist of cities where people spent the longest hour in traffic.Also Read - Mumbai Traffic Update: Congestion On These Routes Due To VVIP Movement; Check Roads To Avoid Today

LIST OF WORLD’S MOST CONGESTED CITIES

Rank City Country Annual Hours in traffic Congestion Level 1 Istanbul Turkey 142 62% 2 Bogota Colombia 126 55% 3 Mumbai India 121 53% 4 Bucharest Romania 115 50% 5 Bengaluru India 110 48% 5 New Delhi India 110 48% 7 Lodz Poland 103 45% 8 Tel Aviv Israel 98 43% 9 Tokyo Japan 98 43% 10 Manila Philippines 98 43%

In 2020, there was a drop in congestion and traffic, due to the pandemic. However, in 2022, as things returned to normal there has been a worldwide rise in congestion, despite the rising cost of fuel prices. Mumbai’s congestion level was 53% followed by New Delhi and Bengaluru (48%) each.

WHAT IS CONGESTION LEVEL?

As per Global geolocation technology specialist TomTom Congestion Level percentage is the extra travel time a driver will experience when compared to an uncongested situation.

A 50% congestion level means that on average, travel times were 50% longer than during the baseline uncongested conditions. This means that a 30-minute trip driven in free-flow condition will take 15 minutes longer (30’ x50% = 15’) when the congestion level is at 50%.