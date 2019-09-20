New Delhi: A portion of a four-storey commercial building at Lokmanya Tilak Road in Mumbai collapsed on Friday. No casualty has been reported so far as the building was already evacuated. Search and rescue operations are currently underway.

According to initial reports, the building collapsed at around 10:45 AM due to heavy rainfall in the region. Seven fire brigades vehicles along with several ambulances rushed to the spot. The building was immediately vacated and no person is believed to be trapped under the debris.

Mumbai: A portion of a four-storied building at Lokmanya Tilak Road collapses; 7 Mumbai fire brigade vehicles including ambulance and rescue vehicle rushed to the spot pic.twitter.com/WPW49bzw9C — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2019

However, Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities and the Mumbai police are trying to ascertain the cause behind the incident.

More details awaited.