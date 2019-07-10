Mumbai: A 56-year-old builder on Wednesday jumped off the 15th floor of a building in Matunga area in Maharashtra’s capital city. Police have registered a case in this regard.

The incident took place at Lakshmi Niketan Apartment near Indian Gymkhana in Matunga East. While the identity of the deceased has been found as Mukesh Savla, police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the suicide. Soon after the incident, Savla was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared as brought dead. So far, police have not found any suicide note from his residence, he said.

Meanwhile, upon investigation, police suspect that it could have been due to financial losses. “Savla, who lived with his family, went to the gallery of their 15th floor flat and jumped,” stated a police official.

In yet another incident in the month of May, a 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of a six-storey building in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area. According to the police, the woman, Ankita, was a resident of New Ashok Nagar. She was immediately taken to the hospital but was declared dead. “Police received information regarding the incident that took place in Eastern Apartment of New Ashok Nagar area at around 1.45 pm,” Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said.

(With Agency inputs)