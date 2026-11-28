Mumbai: 60-year-old woman stalked, raped inside Ghatkopar railway station washroom, 27-year-old accused traced through CCTV

A 60-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a public washroom at Mumbai's Ghatkopar railway station. The accused reportedly followed her into the toilet, brutally assaulted her and fled.

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Mumbai: 60-year-old woman stalked, raped inside Ghatkopar railway station washroom, 27-year-old accused traced through CCTV (Image: X.com)

A 60-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 27-year-old man inside a public washroom at Mumbai’s Ghatkopar railway station on Thursday night. The accused allegedly followed the woman into the toilet, assaulted her and fled after the crime. The incident took place around 11 pm when the woman was returning home with her 18-year-old daughter. Both had reached Ghatkopar station and were waiting for a local train when the woman went to use the public washroom.

According to the police, the accused secretly followed her inside and forced himself on her. When the woman raised an alarm, he allegedly beat her severely, leaving her with injuries to her face and chest. He then sexually assaulted her before escaping from the spot.

The injured woman came out of the washroom and told her daughter what had happened. The family subsequently approached the Government Railway Police (GRP) and reported the incident.

Mumbai rape case: Police use CCTV footage to trace accused

Following the complaint, the Government Railway Police (GRP) launched an investigation and examined CCTV footage from the railway station and nearby areas.

According to a report by The Times of India, the footage showed the woman entering the washroom at around 11.12 pm. A man was seen entering shortly afterwards and leaving the premises at around 11.19 pm. He was later spotted moving towards the Ghatkopar Metro station.

The police also questioned people and checked footage from the surrounding areas to establish the accused’s movements after the incident.

The woman and her daughter approached the GRP help desk on platform number 4. She was later taken to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar for a medical examination. A case of rape was registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Accused arrested in Asalpha, investigation underway

The police formed special teams to identify and arrest the suspect. Using CCTV footage and other leads, investigators traced him to the Asalpha area of Ghatkopar West.

The accused was identified as Taslim Noor Mohammad and was arrested on Friday. Police are also checking whether he has any previous criminal record.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of women using public facilities at railway stations, particularly late at night. The fact that the washroom was unmanned at the time of the alleged assault has also brought attention to security arrangements at the station.

Further investigation is underway.

Similar incidents of sexual assault reported recently

A woman, believed to be around 50 years old, was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered inside an empty train coach at Nagercoil railway station in Tamil Nadu. The incident reportedly took place on November 14, 2026.

According to police, the accused, identified as 31-year-old Ayyappan, spotted the woman walking alone on the platform around 12.30 am and dragged her into a stationary train coach. Her body was discovered four days later, on November 18. Police arrested the accused after examining CCTV footage from the railway station.

In another incident reported on November 11, 2026, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly harassed by a co-passenger aboard the Malabar Express in Kerala.

The accused, identified as 39-year-old Vijesh, allegedly misbehaved with her during the journey. After she got off at Pettah railway station in Thiruvananthapuram, he reportedly approached her again and assaulted her when she threatened to complain to the police.