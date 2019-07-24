Mumbai: Early morning today, eight people got injured after three cars collided due to low visibility following heavy rains in the city.

The incessant rains have again started causing trouble to the residents and commuters and the intensity of rainfall can increase over the next few hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai stating that a cyclonic circulation would bring more showers to the city in the next two days.

Mumbai: 8 injured after three cars collided with each other in Sion, due to low visibility following heavy rainfall in the city, early morning today. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/0jPxIuIM1X — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019

SkymetWeather has also issued an alert that the rains are predicted to remain intense for the next few hours and water-logging may be seen in part.

Various parts of the city, including Sion, Kurla, Dadar, Hindmata, have become waterlogged due to continuous rainfall over the past few hours.

Maharashtra: Water logging in parts of Mumbai following rainfall; visuals from Gandhi Market in Sion. pic.twitter.com/ytfG043xIt — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019

“A cyclonic circulation is being developed near Mumbai, which will bring more showers to the city. The city has received hardly any showers in last 2-3 days but the situation is changing. There will be more showers in the coming days, said an IMD official.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls were very likely at isolated places over Konkan and Goa as well. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar and Coastal Karnataka and heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Kerala and Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.