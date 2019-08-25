New Delhi: Almost 98 per cent of the labour union of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) have decided to conduct a strike on Monday, i.e., August 26 at the Wadala depot demanding a wage hike, stated a report.

The labour union comprises of 17,925 workers in total. Since a majority of the workers voted in favour of the strike, an action committee of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) namely Sanyukta Kamagar Kruti Samiti has decided to go on strike on Monday at 11 AM.

The strike was not conducted immediately to not cause inconvenience to the passengers, stated BEST Union leader Shashank Rao. He was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, “We do not want to inconvenience passengers instantly by calling a strike. We will begin the agitation from Monday morning. After this we will take a decision on the strike.”