Will Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project be halted? Rs 40000 crore additional burden may become major hurdle, check details here

New Delhi: In a major development, a petition has been filed in the Gujarat High Court by the chief project manager of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project. In the petition, the CPM expressed concern that the Rs 1.1 lakh crore bullet train project could become significantly more expensive following orders by the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Authority (LARRA) to increase compensation for acquired land.
Advocate General Kamal Trivedi has informed the High Court that the Bullet Train Authority estimates the enhanced compensation ordered by LARRA in January and February could impose an additional financial burden of around ₹40,000 crore, potentially jeopardizing the continuation of the project.
The High Court has admitted three appeals challenging LARRA’s compensation orders related to land acquired in Surat and Bharuch districts. The cases concern parcels of land in Ochhan village, located in Amod taluka of Bharuch district, which were acquired following a 2018 notification under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act.
Challenging the nearly tenfold increase in compensation, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi told the Gujarat High Court that LARRA ignored land sale transactions from villages located near Ochhan. Instead, it relied on data from Simartha village, situated about 14 km away.
He argued that LARRA used Simartha’s Jantri (government-assessed) value of ₹450 per square metre along with land acquisition data from a 2013 Vadodara–Mumbai Expressway project. It then applied a 10% annual escalation for four years and eight months, arriving at a revised compensation rate of ₹660 per square metre.
A bench comprising Justice Ilesh Vora and Justice R.T. Vachhani admitted all three appeals, issued notices, and scheduled the next hearing for August 5. During the hearing, the High Court may consider whether to stay LARRA’s compensation orders. The bench also asked the Project Authority to submit an appropriate proposal specifying how much of the awarded compensation it is willing to deposit.
Advocate General Kamal Trivedi informed the court that 85 similar appeals are in the pipeline, as enhanced compensation orders have been passed for several land parcels in central and southern Gujarat. Including interest, the additional compensation liability is estimated to reach around ₹40,000 crore.
Emphasising the gravity of the matter, Trivedi told the court, “If this additional burden is imposed on us, we may not be able to build the bullet train. I am making a very serious statement.”
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