Home

News

Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train major update: 100-metre-long steel bridge completed between…, train to be functional from this month

Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train major update: 100-metre-long steel bridge completed between…, train to be functional from this month

The long steel bridge in Ahmedabad was made at a height of 16.5 metres with the help of a temporary support system. After the structure formed was assembled, the temporary supports were taken out. Later, the bridge was lowered and placed onto the permanent support system with greater precision techniques.

Representational Image

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is set to launch in the year 2027. Now, the train project has achieved another milestone. It’s marked by the completion of a long steel bridge of almost 100 metres. The steel bridge has been built in the Ahmedabad district, especially to serve as a corridor for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train. The project stands as an example of the ethnic indigenous design, made with precision engineering techniques. Here, we take you through the details of the ‘100-metre-long steel bridge.’

What makes this bridge unique?

In Ahmedabad, the bullet train project is under construction constantly. The district is building several bridges with the help of segmental structures made up of concrete. The spans of the structures are between 30 and 50 metres. However, the place where the 100-metre-long bridge has been formed has an alignment such that the bullet train passes straight above an underground metro tunnel, which connects the two metro stations of Kalupur and Shahpur.

The metro tunnel was taken care of and protected while it was being built. The engineers made sure that the bullet train’s load doesn’t transfer through the tunnel.

Also Read: Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Big Update: Indian Railways to serve non-vegetarian meals onboard from…, Officials say…

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How was the 100-metre-long steel bridge formed?

The long steel bridge in Ahmedabad was made at a height of 16.5 metres with the help of a temporary support system. After the structure formed was assembled, the temporary supports were taken out. Later, the bridge was lowered and placed onto the permanent support system with greater precision techniques. This also ensured structural accuracy and safety.

The weight of the bridge is nearly 1,098 metric tons, as per the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). It’s almost 14 metres tall and 15.5 metres wide. In addition, the bridge structure moves parallel to the Sabarmati main line of the Western Railways. The steel bridge for the bullet train was created in Maharashtra’s Wardha. Later, it was transported to Ahmedabad.

Also Read: Vande Bharat Sleeper vs Rajdhani Express: Major differences in features, speed and fares

Bullet train project

This is now the 13th steel bridge project out of the planned 17 of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project that was completed in Gujarat. The estimated cost of the total project was Rs. 1.1 lakh crore. The bullet train is expected to begin its operations by August 2027.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.