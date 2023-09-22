Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Japan’s Shinkansen Technology To Power Thane Depot

Home

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is divided into 28 contracts, 11 of which are for civil works. These contracts were awarded over a period of 33 months.

Representative Bullet Train image (Image: Wikipedia)

Thane: The Thane bullet train depot, which is part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, is being constructed to Japanese Shinkansen standards. This means that the depot will be equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure to ensure the safe and efficient maintenance of the Shinkansen bullet trains. The Thane depot, located in Thane, Maharashtra, is a vital part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, which covers a total distance of 508 kilometers, with 153 kilometers passing through Maharashtra, as per a report in the Financial Express.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Ambitious Project

The ambitious project is a key initiative championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is being executed by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL), a joint venture between the central government and participating state governments.

The Thane depot, which is designed in the style of Japanese Shinkansen depots, is a sprawling 57-hectare facility with cutting-edge infrastructure. It is engineered to meet the highest safety and reliability standards, just like the renowned Shinkansen or bullet train system in Japan.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Key Features

1. Shinkansen-inspired Design: The Thane depot is designed in the style of Japanese Shinkansen depots, which demonstrates a commitment to high-speed rail technology and safety standards.

2. Optimised Infrastructure: The depot’s infrastructure is thoughtfully planned and features contemporary architectural designs, effective ventilation, ample natural lighting, noise control measures, and dust suppression systems. This creates a conducive and comfortable working environment for staff.

3. Maintenance Facilities: The Thane depot also has a small maintenance depot for inspection and maintenance vehicles, as well as materials for maintaining the track, bridges, and overhead electrification (OHE) infrastructure. This ensures that the entire rail network within the Thane Depot premises can be maintained seamlessly.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Project Details

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is divided into 28 contracts, 11 of which are for civil works. These contracts were awarded over a period of 33 months. The first civil contract was awarded on October 28, 2020, for the construction of 237 km of viaducts, four stations (Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, and Bharuch), and the Surat rolling stock depot in Gujarat. This was the largest civil contract ever awarded in India.

The last civil contract was awarded on July 19, 2023, for the construction of a 135-km viaduct with three stations (Thane, Virar, and Boisar) in Maharashtra.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, a mega infrastructure project, is expected to consume 1.6 crore cubic meters of cement and 17 lakh metric tons of steel, which will boost the cement and steel industries. The tenders for track works for the entire bullet train section in Gujarat, which is 352 km out of a total of 508 km, have also been awarded, as per a report in the Indian Express.

