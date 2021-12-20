Mumbai: As work on the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project, popularly known as the ‘Bullet Train’ project proceeds at a slow pace, sources have informed that the government at the center is hiring an agency to convince nine villages in Maharashtra’s Palghar district giving up their land. As per reports, around 285 hectares of land are yet to be acquired in Maharashtra, mainly in Palghar, and the agency is being hired to resolve the roadblocks in the land acquisition process for India’s first high-speed train corridor project. Meanwhile, land acquisition is complete in Gujarat and work has begun on the 342 km stretch.Also Read - India’s First High-Speed Bullet Train Set to Run on Track by 2026, Railway Minister Makes Big Announcement

Reports suggest that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has been delayed due to tough resistance from tribals in nine villages in Palghar. The Union Budget 2022-23 is also likely to announce the country's second high-speed train project from New Delhi to Varanasi high-speed rail corridor, said officials, adding a Mumbai-Nagpur corridor is also likely, depending on the rail ministry receiving clarity on funding it.

Earlier last week during the Parliament's Winter Session, the government said, "The revised timeline for completion of the project can be fixed after the acquisition of complete land in Maharashtra." According to a News18 report, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has now floated a tender to appoint an agency or a consultant for "Communication Management and Facilitation in Land Acquisition for Palghar district" under which falls a 108km stretch of the bullet train project.

How will the agency help in land acquisition for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

The hired agency will be communicating details of the project and “its offering or benefits from the government to the stakeholders and communicate back to NHSRCL the pain points or responses of the stakeholders”.

It will also assist NHSRCL and the Maharashtra government in facilitating the various activities in land acquisition for the project.

The agency’s job will also involve taking consent of Gram Sabha in the nine villages in question who “are to be persistently persuaded and convinced to agree for the project and to give consent for the project” as all nine villages come under the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas Act.

It will also be responsible for “taking peaceful possession of the land disbursement” and convincing the landowners to accept compensation willingly. “Without disbursement and accepting the compensation to full satisfaction, possession may be given by district administration on paper but it is not possible to take peaceful and encumbrance-free possession on the ground,” read the tender document on the matter.

The agency will also coordinate and facilitate meetings with various authorities in connection with activities required to complete the land acquisition, and deal with the non-title holder’s issue as well in the villages.

The agency will deploy a team for ground communications at the village level and daily visits will be made to all villages covered in the projects.

The agency will handle communication with various stakeholders like landowners, government officials, people’s representatives, opinion makers, media, etc. which need to be communicated properly about the project on a regular basis,” added the tender document.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe had on September 14, 2017 laid the foundation stone for the ambitious Rs 1.08 lakh crore ($17 billion) project. The initial deadline to complete the project is December 2023. The bullet trains are expected to run at 350 km per hour covering the 508 km stretch in about two hours. In comparison, trains currently plying on the route take over seven hours to travel the distance, whereas flights take about an hour.