New Delhi: The Embassy of Japan in India on Friday shared the first official photos of the E5 Series Shinkansen, also known as Japan’s Bullet Train. Also Read - India's First Bullet Train Project May Get Delayed by 5 Years Due to COVID-19 Crisis
The E5 Series Shinkansen will be modified for use as rolling stock of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project (MAHSR), said the Japanese Embassy. Also Read - Union Budget 2020: Centre to 'Actively Pursue' Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project
The MAHSR, also known as the Bullet Train Project, has been sanctioned with a target to be completed by 2023. Also Read - 'No Decision Taken on Bullet Train Yet,' Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray After Review Meet
The MAHSR project of 508-kilometer length has been sanctioned by the Government of India. It is being executed by a special purpose vehicle namely National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), with financial and technical assistance from the Government of Japan.
The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,08,000 crore.
(With ANI inputs)