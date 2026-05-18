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Historic! Railway Ministry unveils first look of Mumbai- Ahmedabad bullet train; check here

Historic! Railway Ministry unveils first look of Mumbai- Ahmedabad bullet train; check here

The Union Railway Ministry marked a major infrastructure milestone by displaying the first official look of the high-speed Shinkansen-style bullet train at its New Delhi headquarters.

Image of the first proposed bullet train displayed at the Ministry of Railways. (Image: X)

Mumbai- Ahmedabad bullet train update: In a matter of good news for the residents of India who have been waiting for the first bullet train of India for a long time, the Ministry of Railways led by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Monday unveiled the first look of the country’s first proposed bullet train. For those unversed, the first bullet train of India is set to operate between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, reducing the time required to travel between the two cities of India by hours. Here are all the details you need to know about the first glimpse of the country’s first proposed bullet train.

What is the update on country’s first proposed bullet train?

Earlier this February, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha that the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor will span across Gujarat, Maharashtra and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli helping the commuters of the above cities in faster travel.

Which are the stations covered in the Mumbai- Ahmedabad bullet train?

The high-profile bullet train network of Mumbai- Ahmedabad bullet train is expected to feature 12 designated stations: Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

In a recent update, the Railways highlighted substantial advancements in civil construction across multiple project segments. In Gujarat, the foundation work is already wrapped up for eight stations, specifically Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

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A picture of the country’s first proposed bullet train has been displayed at the Ministry of Railways. The picture has been installed at Gate Number 4: Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/LcbwMstDuw — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026

New semi high-speed corridor to feature ‘Kavach 5.0, 360-degree transport connectivity’

In an important update, India’s first semi high-speed broad gauge rail corridor equipped with the advanced “Kavach 5.0” train protection system will be developed between Ahmedabad and Dholera in Gujarat after the Union Cabinet approved the Rs 20,667 crore project earlier this week, with railway and state government officials outlining further details on Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kumar Soni (@onrailroads)

Also read: India’s first bullet train terminus in Mumbai costs Rs 2000 crore, will operate between BKC and Gujarat; key details inside

Details on Ahmedabad (Sarkhej)–Dholera semi high-speed double-line railway project

The Ahmedabad (Sarkhej)–Dholera semi high-speed double-line railway project, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be Indian Railways’ first indigenous technology-based semi high-speed rail project.

(With inputs from agencies)

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