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Mumbai to Ahmedabad in under 6 hours: Vande Bharat Express now runs with 20 coaches amid rising demand

Mumbai to Ahmedabad in under 6 hours: Vande Bharat Express now runs with 20 coaches amid rising demand

Indian Railways expands Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat to 20 coaches, easing heavy rush and improving seat availability while maintaining its high-speed travel time of under six hours.

Vande Bharat Express

The 20-Coach Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express is here to stay as Indian Railways responds to passenger demand for longer rakes. Railway ministry officials have announced that Indian Railways has responded to the demands of passengers travelling on one of India’s busiest rail routes, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central by permitting Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express train with 20 coaches for an extended period.

As Vande Bharat trains are semi-high-speed trains operated by Indian Railways with AC chair car configuration only, passengers travelling daily or regularly will benefit immensely with the increased seating capacity.

Highlights

Indian Railways has permitted 20 coaches for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Express completes its journey in just under 6 hours

Extension in coaches has resulted in an additional capacity of 278 seats

Why Does This Matter?

The average distance between two stops on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route is quite less and journey time between the two cities in just under 6 hours that have been appreciated by passengers.

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Railway officials further stated that Ahmedabad Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express was initially planned as a temporary arrangement with increase in rake length till April 30, however, officials are extending the services till further notice as passengers demand more.

Indian Railways Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express Details

The train christened as India’s 42nd Vande Bharat Express started its operations with initial rake length of 16 coaches which were later converted to have 20 coaches with the inclusion of additional four AC Chair Car coaches.

Vacancy Availability

As per reports, booking and reservation officials have reported that coaches were constantly running at higher occupancy during the previous few months which resulted in longer waiting lists for passengers. With extension in rake length by four coaches, passengers can expect lesser waiting lists for tickets and vacant seats being available sooner.

Train Route and Schedule

Running six days a week, Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express operates between India’s business capital Mumbai and financial capital Ahmedabad. Train Number 00179 makes important stops at Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, and Borivali during its onward journey.

Likewise on return journey too, train number 00180 makes the same stops at Vadodara, Surat, Vapi and Borivali while operating between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central stations.

Expansion on More Routes?

Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated by PM Modi back in March this year. Since then these trains have become one of the fastest trains which run across some busiest rail corridors in India.

Indian Railways might continue expanding train’s rake lengths across more routes as demand keeps increasing everyday. Longer trains not only mean more seats but better facilities on-board for passengers too.

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