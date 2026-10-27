Chaos erupts at Mumbai airport, IndiGo and Air India flights affected

Chaos broke at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday after a technical glitch leading to IndiGo and Air India flights getting affected.

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Flights had been affected since 7:05 pm. File image/PTI

Chaos erupted at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati International Airport on Tuesday after a network issue affected flight operations of IndiGo and Air India. Flights had been affected since 7:05 pm, stated airport sources.

Check-in processes have slowed down but have not come to a halt. Passengers at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) encountered boarding delays and sudden gate reassignments following a system network disruption. However, airport management confirmed that flight movements and broader airfield operations continued without disruption.

“Mumbai Airport experienced a temporary network disruption on Tuesday evening, and teams implemented manual processing measures to minimise inconvenience to passengers and maintain continuity of essential airport operations. So far, no impact on airport and flight operations has been recorded due to this development,” a CSMIA spokesperson said.

This is a developing story.