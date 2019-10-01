Mumbai: Mumbai airport will go 100% plastic-free from October 2, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said in a statement on Monday. The Mumbai International Airport Limited released a notice which laid out the guidelines of plastic-ban in accordance with the Government of India.

A Mumbai International Airport Ltd spokesperson told Times Of India,

”The airport has banned all single-use plastic items including disposable cutlery made up of thermocol (polystyrene or plastic), PET/PETE bottles (less than 200 ml), plastic bags (with/without handle), disposable dish/bowl for food packaging, straws, thermocol items and bubble wraps.”

Citizens who don’t follow these guidelines will have to pay hefty fines. For first time offenders, an amount of Rs 5,000 will be fined, the second time offenders will have to pay Rs 10,000. The third time offender will have to face 3 months imprisonment and Rs 25,000 fine.

Since the Govt. of Maharashtra’s statewide prohibition on single-use plastic in July 2018, the airport has worked tirelessly to eliminate plastic across both its terminals. The airport adopted various recycling initiatives to drastically reduce the impact of plastic waste on the environment and relentlessly emphasized on the need to reduce, reuse and recycle.

MIAL has also encouraged the use of various environment-friendly alternatives, including the use of steel straws and cutlery and other items made up of corn starch and other biodegradable materials.