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Mumbai Airport to remain shut for 6 hours today due to...

Mumbai Airport to remain shut for 6 hours today due to…

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will have temporary suspension of all flight operations today to facilitate essential pre-monsoon maintenance across its airside infrastructure.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai (Photo/AAHL)

Mumbai: Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Maharashtra’s Mumbai will remain suspended for six hours today, May 7, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. As per the latest updates, both of its runways will be temporarily closed for scheduled pre-monsoon maintenance work. Owing to the maintenance work, the shutdown will impact runway 09/27 and runway 14/32, making the airport completely non-operational during the designated period.

Why will flight operations be suspended at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for six hours?

“On 7 May 2026, both runways (09/27 and 14/32) at Mumbai Airport will be temporarily non-operational from 11:00hrs to 17:00hrs for scheduled pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work,” reads the official website of the airport. The maintenance exercise is part of the airport’s annual monsoon preparedness programme aimed at ensuring operational safety and smooth flight movement during Mumbai’s heavy rainy season. This maintenance is expected to affect both domestic and international airlines.

Also Read: Air India to reduce its daily operations by 100 flights due to rising fuel prices; These routes are to be most affected

Due to scheduled maintenance, all operations will be closed temporarily for a short period of time. The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which operates the airport, said the work is necessary for the upkeep and safety of the vast airside infrastructure spread over 1,033 acres. Acknowledging the impact that a temporary closure can have at one of the busiest airports in the world, the airport authorities stated consultations with airlines and all key stakeholders had begun nearly six months ago so that flight schedules could be adjusted in advance and passenger inconvenience minimised.

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“As part of CSMIA’s comprehensive monsoon contingency plan, stakeholder consultation was carried out six months in advance to notify airlines and other stakeholders, enabling airlines to adjust their flight schedules well ahead of time, enabling them to plan appropriately,” the airport operator said, news agency IANS reported. The airport has witnessed major disruptions in recent months as well. On March 8, a total of 66 air traffic movements were cancelled, including 32 arrivals and 34 departures.

Also Read: Fuel Crisis in India: Air India set to hike fares, international trips to get expensive, Check new fares here

Earlier, on March 3, operations were hit more severely, with 107 cancellations recorded in total, including 54 arrivals and 53 departures. Those disruptions were linked to the ongoing West Asia war, resulting in inconvenience for passengers and leaving many stranded at the airport. The six-hour closure will likely result in numerous cancellations, delays, and rebookings of flights. However, airlines had been informed months in advance to make necessary schedule adjustments. Passengers are strongly urged to:

Verify their flight with the appropriate airline

Leave extra time for connecting flights

Stay informed on airline communications

Although flight operations will be suspended, terminal services and ground operations will continue as before, according to airport officials.

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