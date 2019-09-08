Mumbai: Unlike Saturday when heavy rains were witnessed in the financial capital, Sunday saw mild rains in Mumbai and its suburbs.

On Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had also warned of “heavy to very heavy rainfall” in Mumbai and the adjoining areas in the following two days.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely for the next two days in the Mumbai city and its adjoining areas,” IMD chief PRO Vishambhar Singh had said.

Further, the weather agency also predicted cloudy weather for both days.

In the wake of the heavy rains alert, the BMC and the Mumbai Police have urged the local residents to exercise caution.

On Saturday morning, the Colaba observatory for the island city recorded a rainfall measuring upto 70 mm during the day. The quantum of rainfall measured was higher when compared to the measurement done by the Santa Cruz centre in Mumbai.

Water-logging and traffic snarls were also reported in various parts of the city. “Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai received heavy to very heavy at few places and heavy at many places in last 24 Hrs till 8.30 in the morning,” KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General of IMD tweeted today.

Further, due to incessant rains and Ganpati visarjan, Mega block on Central and Harbour line Sunday was cancelled while the western line went through midnight block for maintenance purpose.