Mumbai: In order to reduce congestion, and ensuring ease of dispersal of passengers at Andheri, the Western Railway has proposed a host of measures, TOI reported.

It must be noted that Andheri is the most crowded station in the Western railway network. According to the report, the Andheri station sees a footfall of around 7 lakh commuters daily, while the metro station sees around 2 lakh people. Another busy station, Ghatkopar metro, witnesses a footfall of 2.24 lakh people every day.

Keeping this in mind, Railway minister Piyush Goyal on Friday asked the Central as well as Western Railway to draft a plan to cater to the increased footfall in Andheri and Ghatkopar.

“Two FOBs will come up in a few months–in the middle and at the southern end of the station. We will explore the feasibility of providing a connection from the FOBs to skywalks to reduce congestion on platforms,” the leading daily reported WR Chief PRO Ravinder Bhakar as saying.

Listing out the options being considered, the PRO said that they are either looking to widen the platform’s width or building platform 10 with a double-discharge facility, which would help facilitate the crowd from platform 8-9.

Andheri is an important interchange point as many trains arrive and depart from here. Hence, there is always a fear of congestion and a stampede-like situation.