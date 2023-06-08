Home

Mumbai Auto Driver Sexually Assaults Drunk Male Passenger, Held

A 25-year-old autorickshaw driver in Mumbai was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a drunk male passenger after an argument over fare.

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, an autorickshaw driver in Mumbai was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a drunk male passenger after an argument over fare, police said today.

According to reports, the 31-year-old victim, boarded an autorickshaw in Mumbai’s suburban Ghatkopar area on Saturday night (June 3). The man, who was in an inebriated state at the time, and was disoriented and confused about where he wanted the driver to take him, an official.

He said the drunk passenger kept directing the auto driver to various locations for nearly an hour after which he de-boarded the rickshaw.

When the driver told him to pay Rs 250 as fare, the passenger instead handed him a Rs 100 note, resulting in an argument, which soon escalated and the driver in a fit of rage then forcibly took the intoxicated passenger to an isolated spot where he sexually assaulted him, the official said.

“The auto driver forcibly took the man to an isolated spot in a nearby garden and engaged in non-consensual sexual acts with him,” he said, adding that following the sexual assault, the driver forcibly made the passenger to accompany him to a nearby ATM where he coerced him to withdraw Rs 200.

The 25-year-old rickshaw driver also snatched the man’s mobile phone and his debit card before he let him go, police said.

“The victim felt ashamed after being sexually abused but finally on Tuesday, gathered the courage to file a complaint with the police,” an official of the Mumbai Police said.

“The man told the police that his mobile phone had been stolen but was initially hesitant to narrate the entire chain of events that led to the theft,” he said, adding that the victim eventually narrated the entire ordeal to the cops.

Based on the complaint filed by the man, an FIR was registered against the accused auto-driver under 377 (non-consensual unnatural sexual intercourse) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official revealed.

He said the accused driver has been arrested and booked under relevant laws, adding that further investigation into the incident is ongoing.

